Multi-GRAMMY-winning recording artist, Bill Gaither, will host the Gaither Vocal Band Reunion live concert event in Tulsa on Friday and Saturday, October 15 & 16. Join us for a spectacular weekend of music, laughter, memories and encouragement as many prestigious Gaither Vocal Band alumni, along with current group members and several musical guests will come together for this special Reunion event.
The Gaither Vocal Band alumni scheduled to be featured during this Tulsa Reunion weekend includes Mark Lowry, David Phelps, Michael English, Russ Taff, Marshall Hall, Buddy Mullins, Lee Young, Jim McDonald and Jon Mohr. The weekend will also include the present GMA Dove Award winning Vocal Band quintet, featuring Gaither, Wes Hampton, Adam Crabb, Todd Suttles and Reggie Smith.
The event will also feature several very special guests who have been a part of the Gaither Vocal Band legacy including Gordon Mote, Gene McDonald, Wesley Pritchard and Shane McConnell, as well as multi-Grammy Award winner Jason Crabb and popular vocal group, The Booth Brothers. Additionally, noted author and speaker Andy Andrews will be featured. The weekend event will feature Friday and Saturday evening concerts, as well as a special session on Saturday morning.
3-Show Bundle (Limited Reserved Seating)
Floor (Right/Center/Left) | Rows 1-5
$250 plus $15 s/c and $3 f/f (SOLD OUT)
• Souvenir Gift Bag – Lanyard, Exclusive Commemorative T-shirt, VIP Parking Pass, Water Bottle, Sharpie and GVB Calendar
• Friday Question & Answer Session with GVB members 3:00pm – 4:00pm in the arena
• Friday Concert 7:00pm Premium Reserved Seating in the first 5 rows
• Saturday Morning Musical Convocation 10:00am and Guest Speaker Andy Andrews, Premium Reserved Seating in the first 5 rows
• World Premier of the new GVB Christmas Video hosted by Bill Gaither
• Autographed DVD/CD and commemorative Christmas Ornament
• Exclusive GVB Booth shopping time prior to evening concert doors open
• Saturday Concert 6:00pm premium seating in the first 5 rows
VALUE OF PACKAGE = $350
3-Show Bundle (Reserved)
Floor (Right/Center/Left) | Rows 6-12
Lower Level (Sections 102, 103, 110, 111) | Rows 1-5
$200 plus $12 s/c and $3 f/f
• Souvenir Gift Bag – Lanyard, Exclusive Commemorative T-shirt, Water Bottle, Sharpie and GVB Calendar
• Friday Question & Answer Sessions with GVB members 3:00pm – 4:00pm in the arena
• Friday Concert 7:00pm Premium Reserved Seating on Floor Rows 6-12 and Sections 102, 103, 110 & 111 Rows 1-5
• Saturday Morning Musical Convocation 10:00am and Guest Speaker Andy Andrews, Premium Reserved Seating on Floor Rows 6-12 and Sections 102, 103, 110 & 111 Rows 1-5
• World Premier of the new GVB Christmas Video hosted by Bill Gaither
• DVD/CD and commemorative Christmas Ornament
• Saturday Concert 6:00pm Premium Reserved Seating on Floor Rows 6-12 and Sections 102, 103, 110 & 111 Rows 1-5
VALUE OF PACKAGE = $250
3-Show Bundle (Reserved)
Floor (Right/Left) | Rows 13-23
Floor (Center) | Rows 13-19
Lower Level (Sections 102, 103, 110, 111) | Rows 6-10
Lower Level (Sections 104 & 109) | Rows 1-10
Lower Level (Sections 105 & 108) | Rows 1-5
$110 plus $9 s/c and $3 f/f
• Souvenir Gift Bag – Lanyard and GVB Water Bottle
• Friday Concert 7:00pm Premium Reserved Seating on Floor Rows 13 & up, Sections 102, 103, 110 & 111 Rows 6-10, Sections 104 & 109 Rows 1-10 and Sections 105 & 108 Rows 1-5
• Saturday Morning Musical Convocation 10:00am and Guest Speaker Andy Andrews, Premium Reserved Seating on Floor Rows 13 & up, Sections 102, 103, 110 & 111 Rows 6-10, Sections 104 & 109 Rows 1-10 and Sections 105 & 108 Rows 1-5
• Saturday Concert 6:00pm Premium Reserved Seating on Floor Rows 13 & up, Sections 102, 103, 110 & 111 Rows 6-10, Sections 104 & 109 Rows 1-10 and Sections 105 & 108 Rows 1-5
VALUE OF PACKAGE = $150
3-Show Bundle (Reserved)
Lower Level (Sections 102, 103, 110 & 111) | Rows 11-16
Lower Level (Sections 104 & 109) | Rows 11 & up
Lower Level (Sections 105 & 108) | Rows 6 & up
Lower Level (Sections 106 & 107)
$80 plus $8 s/c and $3 f/f
• Friday Concert 7:00pm
• Saturday Morning Session 10:00am
• Saturday Concert 6:00pm
Seniors ages 65+ receive $10 off per package
*Starting Friday, July 23rd @ 10 AM
*Excludes Diamond Package & Pre-Sales
Children between the ages of 2-12 receive $10 off per package
*Starting Friday, July 23rd @ 10 AM
*Excludes Diamond Package & Pre-Sales
*Children ages 2 and up are required to have a ticket
2020 Purchasers get first access on Tuesday, July 20th @ 10 AM – Thursday, July 22nd @ 11:59 PM
Gaither.com members can get tickets on Wednesday, July 21st @ 10 AM – Thursday, July 22nd @ 11:59 PM
Thursday, July 22nd @ 10 AM – 11:59 PM
Thursday, July 22nd @ 10 AM – 11:59 PM
**Senior and Child discounts begin Friday, July 23rd @ 10 AM**
Friday, July 23rd @ 10 AM
The Mabee Center Ticket Office will open at 10 AM on Friday, October 15th and 8 AM on Saturday, October 16th. Tickets will be available online or by calling the Mabee Center Ticket Office at (918) 495-6000. The Mabee Center Ticket Office is open Monday – Friday from 10 AM – 5 PM.
Opening Concert: 7 PM
Doors Open: 5:30 PM
Ticket Office Opens: 10 AM
Morning Session: 10 AM (Musical Convocation)
(Doors Open: 9 AM)
Ending Concert: 6 PM
(Doors Open: 4:30 PM)
Ticket Office Opens: 8 AM
Since the early 1990s, the Gaither Vocal Band has served as a standard-bearer in the world of gospel music. Founded by legendary gospel songwriter and producer, Bill Gaither, this Grammy-winning vocal group has performed in the world’s most prestigious venues, including the Sydney Opera House, The Kennedy Center, and Carnegie Hall. The list of men who have comprised the Gaither Vocal Band over the past 30 years reads like a “Who’s Who” among the gospel music industry’s best-loved voices, including Steve Green, Larnelle Harris, Mark Lowry, Michael English, David Phelps and many others. A featured favorite in the Billboard chart-busting Gaither Homecoming Series, the Gaither Vocal Band continues to fill venues across North America with a steady tour schedule every year. Today, the Gaither Vocal Band roster is comprised of five power-packed voices, including Bill Gaither, Wes Hampton, Adam Crabb, Todd Suttles and Reggie Smith. Individually, these men are gifted artists and men of authentic faith. Together, they are the known around the world for their stunning vocals, innovative harmonies and life-altering message… a message of grace, hope and redemption.
The ONLY authorized Mabee Center ticket sales outlets are in-person at the Mabee Center Ticket Office (located in the Mabee Center North Lobby), online at MabeeCenter.com or by phone at (918) 495-6000. Mabee Center is not able to honor, replace or refund any invalid tickets; however, if you are in doubt about the validity of your tickets, please call (918) 495-6000.
The Mabee Center strives to accommodate the needs of individuals with disabilities. Please call 918.495.7000 or email ticketsales@mabeecenter.com for all wheelchair seating requests. It is the policy of the Mabee Center to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Our goal is to provide equal access to all people attending events regardless of their disability. For more information, visit our Handicapped Accessibility page.
