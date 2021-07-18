**Packages include all 3 shows**

Multi-GRAMMY-winning recording artist, Bill Gaither, will host the Gaither Vocal Band Reunion live concert event in Tulsa on Friday and Saturday, October 15 & 16. Join us for a spectacular weekend of music, laughter, memories and encouragement as many prestigious Gaither Vocal Band alumni, along with current group members and several musical guests will come together for this special Reunion event.

The Gaither Vocal Band alumni scheduled to be featured during this Tulsa Reunion weekend includes Mark Lowry, David Phelps, Michael English, Russ Taff, Marshall Hall, Buddy Mullins, Lee Young, Jim McDonald and Jon Mohr. The weekend will also include the present GMA Dove Award winning Vocal Band quintet, featuring Gaither, Wes Hampton, Adam Crabb, Todd Suttles and Reggie Smith.

The event will also feature several very special guests who have been a part of the Gaither Vocal Band legacy including Gordon Mote, Gene McDonald, Wesley Pritchard and Shane McConnell, as well as multi-Grammy Award winner Jason Crabb and popular vocal group, The Booth Brothers. Additionally, noted author and speaker Andy Andrews will be featured. The weekend event will feature Friday and Saturday evening concerts, as well as a special session on Saturday morning.

Become a Mabee Center fan-club member! Click here to sign up for our Mabeemail list.