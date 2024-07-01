Mabee Center Animated Logo. Click to go to the home page
Big Daddy Weave “Let It Begin Tour”

Sunday, November 23
Show: 7pm

The Let It Begin Tour with Big Daddy Weave, Megan Woods, and David Leonard live is coming your way! This will be an unforgettable night of inspiration and joy featuring your favorite songs from Big Daddy Weave, including their latest hits Let It Begin, Heaven Changes Everything, and God Is In This Story, alongside favorites like Redeemed, My Story, and The Only Name (Yours Will Be). Megan Woods (The Truth) and David Leonard (Keep The Light On) complete the line-up for what promises to be an evening of praise and celebration. Get your tickets for this one-of-a-kind concert experience today!

The Mabee Center Ticket Office is open M-F from 10 AM – 4 PM, for assistance email ticketsales@mabeecenter.com or call (918) 495-6000.

